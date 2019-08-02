Gates Chili Central School District holds job fair for prospective employees

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Chili Central School District held a job fair Thursday — they are looking for bus drivers and teacher aides for the 2019-2020 school year.

Prospective employees were able to tour the transportation facility and test-drive the district’s state-of-the-art school buses.

The district offers competitive pay, benefits, NYS retirement, paid holidays and free training.

The district hasn’t had any problems with the hiring process — assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Labor Relations Michaela Perrotto said this may be because the staff has been so proactive in welcoming potential employers.

“We have a lot of drivers here who actually wanted to be here, and volunteered to be here, because they like it so much,” she said.

“They wanted to be here to greet potential hires coming into the district,” she said.

Perrotto said there is flexibility to suit the needs of any potential employers.

She said a lot of the positions are suitable for those who want part-time work — those who may be recently retired, or are looking to re-enter the work force.

Brockport Central School District said they are looking for drivers as well, and are currently accepting applications.