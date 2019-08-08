Funeral held for Rochester Native killed in a mass shooting in California

The funeral for Trevor Irby was held Thursday. The 25-year-old was murdered in the mass shooting at a festival in Northern California.

His family speaking out.

“What upsets me the most about it, is it’s senseless. there is no reason for stuff like this to happen. for a 19-year-old kid to go an have a rampage or whatever you want to call this thing that he had, why?” said Teddy Williams, Trevor’s Dad.

In the interview, the parents of Trevor Irby holding back tears. Their son among three killed at a festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday.

“How could someone just do that to somebody that never hurt a single soul in his life,” said Tammy Williams, Trevor’s Mother.

Trevor was born here in Rochester in 1993, he attended school in the Romulus Central School District and graduated from Keuka College in 2017.

“Trevor was a superstar. He would walk into a room and he would want to beat you in anything if there was, any type of competition going on. He wanted to dance and sing and have as much fun as he could have with everybody that was there. and always made everybody feel as though they mattered as well,” said a funeral attendee.

The service held at the Romulus Central School auditorium. Friends and family carrying the casket.

“It was just something that was so sad but also something that just goes to show, how many people that he touched, how many lives that he was involved with,” said the funeral attendee.

Trevor’s family is encouraging anyone looking to make donations, to give to the Romulus Foundation for Educational opportunities.



