Fundraiser held in honor of Officer Ortiz

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Friends and family celebrated the life of officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz at a fundraiser Saturday night at the Avalon Roc.

Officer Ortiz was killed two weeks ago in a car crash after accidentally shooting himself.

Organizers at the event wore shirts with the hashtag ‘Clinton cop 7’ recognizing the section manny served for 22 years.

The fundraiser has door prizes, raffles, and memorabilia all in honor of Oritz. Sales from those and any money donated to the ‘Manny Ortiz memorial fund’ will go directly to the family to help with needs and an educational fund for his children.

Many people include town officials and police leaders attended to show support, something that family says has helped them get through.

“We’ve had so much support. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and being there. Honestly, everyone has really been there. They’ve really been there so it’s amazing. I’m really, I’m thankful, we all are. We are thankful,” said Jenee Colon, Niece of Ortiz.

“52 years of life that he has been on this earth. That he’s touch so many lives and with the time that he worked and taking care of his kids and working and he touched so many lives with his smile and caring,” said Evelyn Martinez Nobrgea, a long-time friend.

Donations can still be made to the ‘Manny Ortiz memorial fund’, organizers ask for them to be dropped off at the Rochester Police Locust Club.

A go-fund me page for Ortiz has also been set up.