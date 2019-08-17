Friends of man who fell through skylight hoping for speedy recovery

PENFIELD, NY (WROC-TV)

Two former Penfield High School Students went up to the roof of Bay Trail Middle School earlier this week, that’s when things took a turn.

One of the young men, a 19-year-old former Penfield High School senior, was left in critical condition after falling through a skylight on the roof. He dropped 28 feet to the gym floor below. Friends are sharing details about the accident and are hoping he pulls through.

Nick Maness says his friend (name being withheld for the time being) says, “He’s a very talented guitar player. We were in some of the school concerts together. Overall, he’s a well-liked guy. He played football and he’s a good guy.

Maness says they might have been smoking marijuana and were hanging out on the roof when the accident happened.

“I hope he’s recovering well,” says Maness.