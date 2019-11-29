Family fun planned for Pittsford’s Candlelight Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Chamber of Commerce will present Candlelight Night this coming Tuesday, December 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Village.

Karen McCready, the Chamber of Commerce Administrator, and Ross Mueller, Candlelight Night Committee member and restaurant owner, discussed the event — now in its forty-ninth year — and its charitable component Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We have a lot of fun things for the community,” said McCready. “In addition to having two tree lightings, one at 6 p.m., and one at 7 p.m., you’ll find live viewings of Santa Claus. He will be around town. He will be at Howard Hanna and The Pittsford Shop and the Coal Tower. And we also have special guest appearances by The Grinch, who will be at Messner Flooring.”

The Christmas tree lightings are at 6:00 p.m. right at the Four Corners in the Village of Pittsford and at 7:00 p.m. at Northfield Common in front of Label 7. “It’s so fun to be able to see families come together, young and old, enjoying the night,” McCready said. “The businesses stay open and they offer treats and special discounts to the people that are there. You’ll see families upon the horse-drawn carriages that will take you through the village, from The Village Inn to Schoen Place. There’s just so much. We have carolers that will be spotted all around the town. There are food vendors. There’s so much for families to enjoy and do things together. It’s wonderful.”

Adults can have fun too and support the Pittsford Food Cupboard. “We decided to add an adult event to incorporate into everything else that’s going on to kind of cap off the end of the night,” said Mueller. “So different locations, one of my restaurants and then several others within the Pittsford Village, all within walking distance are going to participate in a pub crawl that benefits the Pittsford Food Cupboard. So there’s a monetary donation there. All 100% of the proceeds are given to them. But we also have boxes in place now that are accepting canned goods right now, today, if you want to bring down to, you know Jojo’s, Pittsford Pub, Lock 32, Thirsty’s, Girasole, so there’s a bunch of locations that are participating. So if people can’t make the event and they want to participate in that way, they’re all accepting them now. So between monetary and canned goods, there’s a bunch of good happening in Pittsford that night.”

South Main Street in the Village will be closed for pedestrian traffic from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Parking and a free shuttle will be located at Pittsford Sutherland High School from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce website.