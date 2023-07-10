CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) — Contrary to the name, which can imply that this is the type of event only expected to happen every 1,000 years, it is actually a measure of the statistical probability a certain amount of rain can fall in a certain timeframe. In the case of a 1000-year rainfall event, it refers to a one in one thousand chance or a 0.1% chance that X amount of rain can fall in X amount of time.

For example in Canandaigua, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, 5.55 inches of rain fell in a 6-hour period at the local airport.

According to the Precipitation Frequency Data Server and the NOAA Atlas 14 service, for a 6-hour rainfall to qualify as a 1000-year event for Canandaigua 4.84 inches of rain needs to fall. This event, obviously, overshot that criteria, safely marking it as a statistically unusual event.

By at least one metric, Sunday's situation in Canandaigua appears to qualify as a "1,000-year flood" event. Put another way, a rain event of this magnitude would have a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring in any given year. pic.twitter.com/9vHojcZn29 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 10, 2023

The important point to understand here is, this was unusual but it doesn’t mean it will take another thousand years for an event like this to occur in this area. It could happen tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year, or 5,000 years from now it just is simply highly unlikely. But certainly not impossible.