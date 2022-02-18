ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mark Watters knows the pressure of trying to deliver a gold medal performance.

The Director of the Beal Institute at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester is a two-time Music Director for the Olympic Games. Watters was in charge of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 1996 Centennial Summer Games in Atlanta and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

“The expectations were very high,” Watters said Friday morning. “Of course, every Opening Ceremony is compared to the one previous and each one tries to be special and unique and display the spirit and the uniqueness of wherever it’s coming from.”

As Music Director, Watters also composed about half of the music for both Olympic Games.

“I love the Olympics,” he said. “I think it’s such a noble and wonderful endeavor. I hate it when politics kind of enter into it and it’s inevitable that it does, but there’s just something noble about athletes from all over the world, amateur athletes coming to compete on hopefully an equal playing ground, and all of the camaraderie that goes with it. I just love it. I think it’s one of the most important things that we do.”

Watters is preparing for the Beal Institutes’ upcoming concert “Visual Music 4.0: An Evening of World-Premiere Film and Music Collaborations.” It will be held in Kilbourn Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30. For more information visit esm.rochester.edu.