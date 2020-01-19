Drivers and Homeowner brave the snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A big snowstorm swept it’s way through Rochester Saturday, leaving streets, business, and homes covered in snow.

This the first major storm first for the month of January, but for residents like John Cotter, this winter has been relatively calm compared to years past.

“It’s only less than afoot. I mean this is nothing,” said John Cotter, a Rochester resident.

“The key things is, you got to dress warm. It’s all weather-related, it’s not too windy, it’s not too bad of a day to do it you know what I mean,” said Cotter.

As people went on with their day, those on the roads had to worry about slippery streets and slow traffic. The parking lot at Wegman’s was a pool of water, as people like Sonia Hon tried to pick up supplies for the storm.

“The roads are slippery, they’re getting sloppy and this Wegman’s parking lot is pretty wet,” said Sonia Hon, a Rochester resident.

Drivers used caution on the roads, and traffic on many streets was slower than normal.

Bill Lista said he just put snow tires on his cars and urges others to get their car snow-ready.

“It was definitely a little snowy but at the same time, I did just plow right through it. I was kinda excited cause I just got new tires on my car so,” said Bill Lista, a Rochester resident.

Some didn’t let the snow keep them in, as one group made the trip all the way from Buffalo to celebrate a birthday at radio social.

“We came in a little earlier. It was rough getting in you know,” said Kristal Nowatchik, from Buffalo. “Take your time watch for other drivers you can only control yourself so the best thing you can do it give it time and space.”