ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Midlakes Elementary Playground was closed Friday afternoon following a cow jumping out of an open trailer.

Check out these images and video captured by Midlakes Elementary staff, provided by Resource Officer Todd Clausen!

Clausen released a statement about what occurred on the playground today.

“A high ‘steaks’ chase ensued on our campus when a male cow escaped from a trailer during transport,” Clausen said. “School staff, sheriff’s deputies and others safely steered the animal back on to the trailer and off it went. It created much excitement among our elementary students and staff and led to further discussions and lessons that included writing about what they saw.”