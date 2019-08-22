Conkey Cruisers cancelled for the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since 2012, the El Camino Trail in Rochester has been the home of the Conkey Cruisers.

It is a biking group that encourages kids to get exercise. It also aims to dispel the negative associations with Conkey Avenue.

Those negatives have caught up with the program and the season has been cut short.

Theresa Lou Bowick, the program’s founder, said it’s just not safe for children on the trail.

She said there’s drug use and sales in the area along with used needles along the trail.

Over 100 kids had signed up, but had to be turned away.

