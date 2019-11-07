Closing arguments underway in Xerox robbery-homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a man accused of robbery and murder.

Prosecutors said Richard Wilbern robbed the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster and fatally shot Raymond Batzel in the process.

Wilbern was arrested in 2016 — 13 years after the robbery-homicide.

The surveillance footage captured the day of the robbery has been the focus of the trial.

Two witnesses, a cousin and former coworker of Wilbern’s have testified that they did not believe it was Wilbern in the footage.

Their coworker did say however that Wilbern was let go from Xerox before the incident. Wilbern was allegedly passed over for a promotion.