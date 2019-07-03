Border protests in Rochester coincide with nationwide demonstrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Rochester residents added their voices to protests held across the nation Tuesday night.

Demonstrators demanded the closure of immigrant detention centers at the southern border.

Protesters called on members of Congress to close camps and block funding to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Local protesters gathered outside of congressional district offices on State Street, hoping to catch lawmakers who are home for the holiday.

“I think we forget that our undocumented workers have been supporting our economy for many years and they have actually been a benefit to our economy, but at their own cost,” said Rev. Joy Bergfalk, protest organizer.

Nearly 185 similar protests were held nationwide Tuesday.