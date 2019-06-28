Benefit raises $1,500 for funeral costs of three-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)

A family picnic that turned to tragedy. A catastrophe that is now uniting a community. The family and friends of Zyvette Marquez-Rivera, and the public, came to raise funds for the funeral service of the three -year-old girl, who drowned in the Casey Park pond in Ontario over the weekend.



“I would like everyone (here) to embrace tonight…and their kids, because it could be anyone else’s kid,” says Augustin Marquez, Zyvette’s father.

Marquez says losing his daughter is tearing him apart. “I don’t wish this one anybody else,” he says, choking up.

Yet seeing the show of support tonight is offering Marquez some comfort. Family friend Victor Antonetti opened his venue, the Avalon Roc on State Street in Rochester, for the fundraiser, hoping to rally the community.

“(We did it) for unity, and to give the family hope to let them know we’re behind them as well,” says Anonetti.

“It’s impacting me hard. It still hasn’t hit me all the way,” says Pedro Lebron, Zyvette’s uncle.

He says the $1,500 raised tonight and the money from the GoFundMe page will go towards the funeral, burial, and the tombstone.

“I’m trying to be strong for the family and get everything situated and get everything ready for them,” says Lebron.



“We’re sticking together, coming together as one, so we can be strong for ourselves, our family and the community,” adds Marquez.