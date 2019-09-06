Area schools bring in new policies to combat electronic cigarettes use

Vaping among high school teens is at an all-time high, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and some areas school districts are doing something to combat the problem.

According to CDC, between 2011 and 2018, the number of students who use electronic cigarettes increased from 220,000 to 3 million. U.S. health officials say 1 in 5 high school students use electronic cigarettes.

This worries researchers at the University of Rochester. They say they don’t know what’s in electronic cigarettes.

“Parents should know that they’re not regulated in any way for safety purposes,” said Scott Mcintosh, associate professor public health science at Wilmont Cancer Institute.

The year, a Webster Thomas High School orientation touched on the dangers of vaping and showed a recent news story to parents.

Their electronic cigarettes policy for the new school year includes; a five-day out of school suspension for students who vape on school campuses. Students will also undergo a drug and alcohol screening and results will be shared with parents. The school will also provide further recommendations.

E-cigarettes and vaping products also come in flavors, that some say market directly to young people.

“Something that makes it taste like captain crunch, may work, it may taste exactly like captain crunch and it may be appealing to younger users. but what goes in it to get it to exactly taste like that. it could be poison,” said Mcintosh.

Webster Central Schools is partnering with the webster health and education network. It is encouraging students in the webster not to use e-cigarettes.