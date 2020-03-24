Antibodies and the coronavirus

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Collen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed how antibodies work and if they could unlock the mystery of COVID-19 disease Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Fogarty said there are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild head colds. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans. Other examples of coronaviruses are the ones that caused SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). This particular coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, causes the infection now called COVID-19.

The immune response to COVID-19 is not yet understood. Dr. Fogarty said patients with MERS-CoV infection are unlikely to be re-infected shortly after they recover, but it is not yet known whether similar immune protection will be observed for patients with COVID-19.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body in order to fight off certain viruses or bacteria. These are called antigens. The antibodies recognize the antigen and bind to it. This helps the immune system destroy the infecting agent. People develop an antibody response to many types of infections. Sometimes the antibody lasts a long time, and other times it fades with time.

Herd immunity or “community immunity” refers to the total resistance to a disease in a population. This isn’t applicable to one person. Herd immunity is thought to be present when about 95% of a population has received the vaccine and developed immunity to a disease. This is why recent outbreaks of measles occurred in areas where many people decided not to get vaccinated. Herd immunity requires that most people become immune through disease and that immunity is long-lasting, or through a vaccine that provides long-lasting immunity.

Dr. Fogarty noted we are a long way away from that at this point as it relates to COVID-19.

