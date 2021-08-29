6 PM Web Show: Sunday, August 29

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to Sunday Night Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the latest news on Hurricane Ida and its catastrophic damage in New Orleans.

Also in Rochester, four separate shootings that occurred Saturday night through the next morning. A house fire that began from a lightning strike and the most recent coverage of U.S.’s position in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss