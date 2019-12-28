2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Rochester hours apart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are investigating two separate homicides that took place in the city of Rochester on Friday.

“It’s been a while to be quite honest with you so it’s rare that it happens that often,” said Deputy Chief Mark Mura with the Rochester Police Department.

“Any time got there is a gunshot victim, in particular, a homicide it takes a lot of resources from the department but thankfully we’ve got the resources on hand so both scenes were handled very well,” said Mura.

Around 9:40 a.m. police found a man dead from a gunshot wound outside a Lyell Avenue home Friday morning. The man was later identified as 18-year-old Bernard Copeland junior.

Hours later, another shooting.

Police responded to shots fired call on Copeland street, around 1:30 pm on Friday. There, one man was found dead inside a home after an apparent shooting.

Police say they have no reason to think the two are connected, and are doing everything they can to solve the crimes.

“We don’t have anything to indicate that at this point just the timing so we don’t really know if they are involved one way or another,” said Mura.

“Any time something like this happens we know that the community worries just know that we’re doing everything we can to find out who’s at fault and who the suspects are and make arrests and make sure everybody is safe,” said Mura.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time for either crime. Both shootings are still under investigation.