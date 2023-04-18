ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a par 3, but don’t let that fool you.
Oak Hill Professional Jason Ballard talks about what’s different on hole 11 of the East Course, since the last PGA Championship.
Tour the previous 10 holes here.
by: Jim Tortora
Posted:
Updated:
