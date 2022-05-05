ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The inductees for this year’s class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame will be announced Thursday morning at The Strong National Museum of Play.
The virtual induction ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. The finalists for this year’s class, announced back in March, included:
- Assassin’s Creed
- Candy Crush Saga
- Dance Dance Revolution
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Minesweeper
- Ms. Pac-Man
- NBA Jam
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Resident Evil
- Rogue
- Sid Meier’s Civilization
- Words with Friends
The World Video Game Hall of Fame received thousands of nominations for consideration for the 2022 class and fans voted for their favorite finalists in March as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.
Officials said the three games that receive the most public votes formed one ballot and joined the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.
Like every year, the games were judged based on four categories:
- Icon-status: the game is widely recognized and remembered
- Longevity: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time
- Geographical reach: the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries
- Influence: the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general
The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted more than 30 games since its inaugural class in 2015.
Past inductees
Class of 2021:
- Animal Crossing
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Starcraft
- Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
Class of 2020:
- Bejeweled
- Centipede
- King’s Quest
- Minecraft
Class of 2019:
- Colossal Cave Adventure
- Microsoft Solitaire
- Mortal Kombat
- Super Mario Kart
Class of 2018:
- Final Fantasy VII
- John Madden Football
- Spacewar!
- Tomb Raider
Class of 2017:
- Donkey Kong
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Pokémon Red and Green
- Street Fighter II
Class of 2016:
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Space Invaders
- The Legend of Zelda
- The Oregon Trail
- The Sims
Class of 2015:
- DOOM
- Pac-Man
- Pong
- Super Mario Bros.
- Tetris
- World of Warcraft
