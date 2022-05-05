ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The inductees for this year’s class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame will be announced Thursday morning at The Strong National Museum of Play.

The virtual induction ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. The finalists for this year’s class, announced back in March, included:

Assassin’s Creed

Candy Crush Saga

Dance Dance Revolution

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Minesweeper

Ms. Pac-Man

NBA Jam

PaRappa the Rapper

Resident Evil

Rogue

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Words with Friends

The World Video Game Hall of Fame received thousands of nominations for consideration for the 2022 class and fans voted for their favorite finalists in March as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.

Officials said the three games that receive the most public votes formed one ballot and joined the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.

Like every year, the games were judged based on four categories:

Icon-status : the game is widely recognized and remembered

: the game is widely recognized and remembered Longevity : the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time

: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time Geographical reach : the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries

: the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries Influence: the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted more than 30 games since its inaugural class in 2015.

Past inductees

Class of 2021:

Animal Crossing

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Starcraft

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

Class of 2020:

Bejeweled

Centipede

King’s Quest

Minecraft

Class of 2019:

Colossal Cave Adventure

Microsoft Solitaire

Mortal Kombat

Super Mario Kart

Class of 2018:

Final Fantasy VII

John Madden Football

Spacewar!

Tomb Raider

Class of 2017:

Donkey Kong

Halo: Combat Evolved

Pokémon Red and Green

Street Fighter II

Class of 2016:

Grand Theft Auto III

Sonic the Hedgehog

Space Invaders

The Legend of Zelda

The Oregon Trail

The Sims

Class of 2015:

DOOM

Pac-Man

Pong

Super Mario Bros.

Tetris

World of Warcraft

