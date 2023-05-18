The game is available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Not a golf pro? Don’t sweat it, most of us aren’t. But if you want to take in the iconic Oak Hill Country Club East Course, you now have a fighting chance to make par.

EA SPORTS announced this week that Oak Hill’s East Course will now be playable in their latest golf video game, PGA TOUR. The game, which as of Thursday is listed at 40% off, is available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

According to EA SPORT’s website, the course is available in all game modes. Additionally, the video game giant said their patch notes update:

In career mode, the PGA Championship event now alternates between Oak Hill Country Club and Southern Hills every season. Menus, screens, and key art have also been updated to be styled in the Season 2 PGA Championship theme.