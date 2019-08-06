Video Games

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb returns to court for DWI charge
Top Stories
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Train slams into 18-wheeler in Texas, splits trailer in half
Video
It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky
Video
DA: Missing Buff State student appears to have died of suicide
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Re-shuffling the AFC: Where the Bills stand after draft, free agency
Top Stories
Top-seeded RIT defeats Union in the Liberty League semifinal
Fairport tops Pittsford in Wednesday night boys lacrosse action
Red Wings GM on new baseball spectator rules in New York: ‘Things just got a lot easier’
Video
Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta pick up Tuesday night girls lacrosse wins
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Top Stories
Train slams into 18-wheeler in Texas, splits trailer in half
Video
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: Over 1M more just went out. Here’s who got one
Video
Dunkin’ Donuts offering free coffee to healthcare workers on Thursday for National Nurses Day
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, May 6
Video
Panel discusses potential flaws with marijuana expungement laws
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Rochester Rundown
Top Stories
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Top Stories
Hochul takes on the ‘Upstate Eats Trail’ promoting local restaurants across NY
Video
Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?
Lilac Festival guide: Dates, events, COVID-19 restrictions, and more
Video
Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Monroe County is here to help with outdoor event planning
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Video Games
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Trending Stories
DA: Missing Buff State student appears to have died of suicide
Video
Residents at Rochester apartment complex fed up with trash pileup, RHA addressing issue
Video
Landlords, tenants navigating the extension of eviction moratorium in New York
Video
Four inductees announced for Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 class
Video
Child Tax Credit gives parents financial flexibility, but some may opt out
Video
Is there still time to get your second dose of the COVID vaccine if you missed your appointment?
Video
Red Wings GM on new baseball spectator rules in New York: ‘Things just got a lot easier’
Video
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Major’ reopening of New York state on May 19, lifting many capacity restrictions
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Clear skies to start as temperatures stay cool
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss