VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, the town supervisor of Victor, Jack Marren, discussed the town’s plan for a future highway facility. The current facility is decades old.

According to public documents, the town has passed a resolution to buy an 11.9-acre parcel of land on Brace Road in Victor for $1 million.

This means they intend to do this, but the deal has not closed. This area makes sense for the town, Marren says:

“With that purchase comes the right of first refusal on another 11 acres, right across the street that we are interested in,” he said. “We are already own 25 acres that are contiguous to this 11.9 acres.”

A municipal park and their sewer headquarters are on that road as well. All of this value combined makes the purchase worth it to Marren, even if it contrasts with the assessed value of about 300,000 bucks.

“Towns, municipalities have to go through an appraisal process, to determine a fair market price, that dollar amount came in at 850,000, which is still below the price,” he said.

Marren also acknowledged an opposition campaign. A meeting on January 16 is within a 30-day “shot clock” for a verified petition to go through. If it does, the purchase would go a referendum.