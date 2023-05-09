ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries when his car crashed into an SUV after a police chase in Victor.

The driver and two children in the SUV were also hospitalized.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a white Hyundai driving recklessly on Route 96 in Farmington around 3:0 p.m. Tuesday. When the deputy tried to stop the car, investigators said it sped into the Village of Victor, sideswiping the deputy’s patrol car after they got stuck in traffic.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy stopped chasing the suspect when he continued speeding onto Route 96 in Victor. Minutes later, investigators said the suspect ran a red light at County Road 42, crashing into the SUV.

The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries. The driver and children in the SUV were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.