ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 83-year-old woman was critically injured when an 87-year-old driver hit her with a car in a BJ’s parking lot Monday.

According to police, Filomena Marchioli, 87, overshot a parking space in the Victor BJ’s parking lot around 1:00 p.m., crashing into another car. Police said Marchioli “recklessly reversed the vehicle at a high rate of speed.”

Maryann Delfino, 83, was walking behind Marchioli’s car, and was struck. Police said Delfino was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.