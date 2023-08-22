VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A Mexican restaurant that is best known for their Neighborhood of the Arts location, OId Pueblo Grill, now has a location in Victor.

Their celebrated their grand opening Tuesday at 235 High St. Extension. It’s nestled between Fleet Feet and School of Rock.

The location prominently features outside seating, with 50 seats outside and about two dozen inside. According to their Instagram, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., but teased expanding hours soon.

They currently do not have their liquor license, but said it will be coming soon. Takeout is available, but online ordering is scheduled to start on September 8.