ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first legal adult-use cannabis showcase in Ontario County opened in Victor Friday.

The Finger Lakes Cannabis Growers Showcase features cannabis products from nearly 20 local farmers and companies according to New York cannabis delivery service Canterra. It will be open at 5 Railroad Street from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until the end of the year.

Cannabis showcases have also opened in Batavia, Newark, and Rochester. They serve as temporary storefronts for growers and processors to sell their products while New York State continues to finalize its Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licensing process.