ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempting to sell marijuana on Victor Central School District grounds, as well as being in possession of both a controlled substance and ammunition, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

In Dec. 2021, 21-year-old Benyadiel Merced was driving on school grounds, when he was stopped by campus police, officials said. At the time of the stop, Merced was found to be in possession of a loaded ghost gun. Additionally, he was found to have 16 baggies of marijuana hidden in a compartment behind his car’s radio.

Merced admitted that at the time he was an unlawful user of marijuana. Because he had a controlled substance on his person, he was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition on him at the same time.

Merced was convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of ammunition.