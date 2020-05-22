Customers hoping new craft beer services continue

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Many restaurants are semi-closed with limited staff and services in the age of Covid-19 and New York’s PAUSE. But that doesn’t mean places aren’t trying new things to get goods to customers. Online polls are showing consumers are liking the new privileges craft breweries are using to get beer to the thirsty masses.

“You know, when times are good, people drink and when times are bad, people drink more,” says Paul Leone with the New York State Brewers Association.



Leone says the demand for beer during the pandemic, and temporary privileges allowed to get craft beer to consumers, are keeping craft breweries afloat.

“If you allow them to do things they’re not normally allowed to do, like ship beer, deliver beer, curb-side pick up,” adding people will still buy, and business can survive.



And recent polls on Twitter and Reddit show that customers want these same services to continue post-pandemic. But will they?



“We’re working really hard with the Governor’s office to extend those until breweries are allowed 100 percent capacity again,” says Leone.



“Well, we started right away with ‘to go’ beer,” says Geoff Dale of 3 Heads Brewing. He says like most, they’ve taken a big hit, especially with no at the bar pint sales. But allowing them to get their product out a different way, means they’re still here. “In the end, you’ve got to adapt,” he says.



Renne Colombo with Dinosaur BBQ says the new opportunities like take-out beer with meals have been a hit with many places, and restaurants are inclidung more mom and pop brews on their beer taps.

“Craft been never dies,” says Colombo, adding they now go through three to five barrels of Three Head’s “The Kind” per week at Dinosaur.

Leone says now more than ever, if you’re thinking of going for a tall beer, think small.



“Little places like (Three Heads) needs all the support they can get. Breweries don’t hoard cash. They always reinvest and they hire a lot of people,” he says.

And for Phase 3 of New York’s reopening when breweries are due to fully run again, Dale says changes have been made: tables spaced out, hand sanitizer stations, mask requirements, etc. He says most places are geared up and anxious to go, hoping that green light from Albany comes soon.