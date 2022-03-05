ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues into it’s 10th day, you may be wondering what you can do to help.

Here is a list of local and national organizations you can donate money or items to.

ROCMaidan

ROCMaidan teamed up with Vision Nissan, setting up donation centers at each of their 10 locations in Rochester through March. Roc Maidan is also excepting donations of money or supplies to send over.

“Spread legitimate news and spread legitimate places for if you want to donate money or supplies then you know where to donate it,” Ukrainian Immigrant Sofiya Kreminska said. “Anything helps even if it’s $5.”

To donate or to volunteer head over to ROCMaidans website.

InterVol

InterVol is working with Rochester’s Ukrainian community to get personal care items for those in need. “When I first heard about what was going on in Ukraine, I thought, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a large amount of refugees, and they’re going to need support.'” said Executive Director Nicole Jones.

InterVol is collecting six main items:

Sleeping Bags

Underwear and Socks

Adult and Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toothbrushes

Medical Gloves

To learn more about InterVol and where to donate click here.

HCCC Fundraiser

The Herkimer County Community College started a fundraiser to help refugees once they arrive in the states. WCK, or the World Central Kitchen’s chef relief team, will use these donations to help feed and support the over half a million residents working to flee Ukraine.

Other non-profits and organizations

Here is a short list of nine different organizations that you can support that are working to aid Ukrainians.

Doctors Without Borders

International Committee of the Red Cross

Nova Ukraine

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis Media Center

UNHCR

UNICEF

United Help Ukraine

Voices of Children

To learn more about the organizations listed click here.

Check back with News 8 as we continue our coverage of Ukraine and how you can support.