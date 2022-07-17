IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Proceeds from a benefit concert at Marge’s Lakeside Inn are going to support Ukrainians in Rochester that were displaced after Russia’s continued war against Ukraine.

Sunday’s concert featured music group The Amy Montrois Trio — and those who wanted to see the performance had to pay at least $10 in advance, with all proceeds going towards helping Ukrainians settle in Rochester.

“Today we are invited because we sponsor family. Today’s event, as I understand, is to raise money and to raise awareness of Ukrainians coming to Rochester areas,” said Yuliya Pavlyuk, a volunteer with RocMaidan. “Today’s mission of this event is to fundraise some money to help them settle.”

The organizers hope that fundraising events such as this concert will help to keep hope alive for the Ukrainian people.