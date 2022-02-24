WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the world watches Ukrainians fight for their freedom and homeland, people around Monroe County of Ukrainian Heritage with close family still living over there held a big meeting about what they can do to help.

Even though everyone we spoke with has lived around Rochester for many years this war still hits close to home. They’re calling on everyone across the Finger Lakes region to help by donating to their causes. But also, the United States government hear their pleas and act.

“My message is to President Biden help our nation survive,” Ukranian immigrant Polina Kolomoiets demanded.

Emotions ran high outside the Ukrainian Culture Center in Webster as people like Polina Kolomoiets, who’s direct family resides in the Eastern Part of Ukraine fears the Russians will show little to no mercy against civilians.

“I don’t have connection to them for about 12 hours and it’s been crazy,” Kolomoiets continued. “And mentally difficult for everybody. How can you imagine someone will come into our home and kill you because you are speaking Ukrainian language.”

For over an hour, leaders of the local Ukrainian Churches, Culture Center and people sat in a private meeting coming up with ways they can help those in their homeland stay alive but need the help of all New Yorkers.

“We want to do a lot of fundraising and talking to a lot of local, state, and national politicians,” John Adamczuk, whose parents immigrated from Ukraine, told us. “To make sure that everything is done from a political standpoint to help Ukrainians out there.”

“Spread legitimate news and spread legitimate places for if you want to donate money or supplies then you know where to donate it,” Ukrainian Immigrant Sofiya Kreminska added. “Anything helps even if it’s $5.”

Local Ukrainians like Sofiya Kreminska caution Vladimir Putin may not stop with Ukriane.

“Never say never. You don’t know how things can wind up on your shore in some way shape or form,” Kreminska warned. “If we really care about democracy, I think those are good enough reasons.”

Those at this meeting we spoke to explained they don’t want to see US troops on the ground in Ukraine. But do call on President Biden to issue harsher economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin.

Soon the Ukrainian culture Center expects to have rallies and public fundraisers to support people stranded in their homeland. Right now, the non-profit Roc Maidan is excepting donations of money or supplies to send over. You can help by clicking here.