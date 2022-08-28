ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A recent graduate from the George Eastman School of Music is back in Rochester after being held up for months in his homeland of Ukraine. He’s performing again to honor his country as they fight for their freedom.

Kostia Lukyniuk didn’t have much time to celebrate after graduating back in December. He returned to Ukraine on Feb. 12 to prepare for graduate school. Less than two weeks later, those plans were put on hold for the next six months.

After completing his studies at the Eastman School of Music, Kostia moved to the City of Kyiv where he planned to host concerts and travel with other bands. However, when Russia invaded, it was too dangerous for him to even live in the Capital City.

“On the 24th I woke up hearing all the explosions and getting all these messages from people asking if I’m ok,” Lukyniuk said. “Hearing sirens and automatic rounds destroyed Russian tanks. I just wanted to leave because that wasn’t conducive to what I wanted to do.”

Kostia fled west back to his hometown of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine. While waiting to seek refuge back in America, he used the power of music to lift people’s spirits in the streets as the war dragged on.

“A lot of people told me ‘I haven’t listened to music since the war started,’” Lukyniuk continued. “People who lost their homes, people who had nowhere to go. We had people from all over Ukraine and my job and mission was to provide musical relief and soul to them.”

Many of his Rochester fans and friends followed his community service like this online and were thrilled to see him playing back in America again.

“Have no idea what he went through while he was in Ukraine,” Connie Gilderhus said before going into the show. “But I know it was not fun. We kept asking about his family and I know several friends of mine sent over donations while he was there. So, we just do what we can to support him. We just love his music, and we want to give back to him for everything he’s given us with his music.”

At times, Kostia said he had run-ins with military recruitment officers who tried to force him to enlist in the Army Per-law and stay and fight. It took calls to certain government officials for him to get out.

“They were catching them on the streets and trying to bring them to recruitment centers to put them to war,” Lukyniuk said. “I’ve been stopped three times by police trying to take me into the recruitment center. Twice I was able to get out of it, but the third time I was served papers that I had to go to war. Only reason I was able to get out was I got a confirmation letter from Frost School of Music in Miami.”

Through street performances back in Ukraine and concerts now, Kostia has been using his talent on the violin to raise money to buy the Ukrainian Army a variety of combat gear and medicine.

After a brief tour through Rochester, Kostia will start Grad School at the University of Miami this fall.