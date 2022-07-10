ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Donations directly from the people of Rochester have made a difference for people in Ukraine receiving hundreds of medical kits and other resources to survive the war against Russia — but more help is needed.

The group RocMaidan was present at the Corn Hill Art Festival this weekend to ensure people remember Russia’s war against Ukraine is far from over and people are still suffering, but the more people around Rochester donate, the more Ukrainians know America has their backs.

While enjoying local art displays and exclusive sales in the Corn Hill Community, people came across RocMaidan’s tent that offered historic Ukrainian paintings, flags, shirts, pins, and other merchandise — available to anyone who made donations.

“Russia, if you’re listening, stop the madness, stop the bombing,” Kurt Frazier said, as he donated. “Work out a deal, there’s always a deal to work out.”

“It’s bullying to me, and I don’t like bullies,” Sam Monjovi said. “So I’m going to support anyone fighting a bully. Trying to support democracy by helping the people fight for their rights and survival.”

As officials of RocMaidan took in funds for those who wanted Ukrainian gear offered at their table, they encouraged everyone to participate in their online fundraisers to help them buy backpacks, children’s clothing, and other school supplies for kids living in the war zone.

“We want to provide some welcome-to-school gift,” RocMaidan Coordinator Volodymyr Pavlyuk said. “Something kids who had to move from their house or displaced it will be nice if they receive from America a backpack with basic school supplies to feel like they’re not alone.”

The last load of donations made a significant impact on Ukrainian medical and rescue teams — thanks to donations directly from people around Rochester sending 500 individual first aid kits and even EMS units to the battlefields.

“They’re going to work with the hospitals,” Pavlyuk said. “Or some of them will be used in the war zones to help relocate the wounded people.”

As of the start of July, the United Nations said over 4,700 Ukrainian people have been killed in this war. Volunteers emphasized this is why Americans cannot forget about the terror this war poses and they still need help.

“It’s hard to see people just get killed for nothing and they bomb civilians,” Pavlyuk said. “It’s not secret that some civilian building has nothing military inside it. Then you see Russian media saying Ukraine staged it. It’s crazy.”

Donation lines on all platforms to help RocMaidan are still open. To donate by making purchases for essentials to send over on their Amazon wish list, click here. You can also donate directly through PayPal by clicking here.

One of the latest casualties on the people of Ukraine happened today with a residential building in the eastern part of the country being hit by artillery. Killing 15 people and wounding more than 20 others in the city of Chasiv Yar.