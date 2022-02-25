ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tensions in Ukraine are getting worse by the minute as Russian forces begin bombing civilian buildings, hospitals, and schools. Our region expresses large concern for Ukraine as Rochester homes a large Ukrainian community.

Much of Rochester’s Ukrainian community has family overseas witnessing destruction in the face of danger. Now, they are looking for new ways to help including trying to find a way to bring them here.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv may soon fall to Russian forces which are quickly advancing. Destruction, violence, and chaos have taken over the city, leaving locals with ties to the country fearful for their friends and family.

Roman Osipov’s family in Ivano-Frankivsk are hiding in bunkers trying to avoid the violence.

“I do have direct messages from my cousins in Kharkiv, in Ukraine saying they are evacuating in the middle of the night because of the shelling and the shellings have not been going on for an hour or two, they’ve been going on all night,” Osipov said.

Over in Kyiv, Kostia Lukyniuk, an Eastman School graduate, has been hearing explosions throughout the night.

“We really have a war going on there real Russian tanks, literally five miles from where I am. Explosions, I hear them every day and at night,” Lukyniuk said.

Kostia was in Rochester just a few weeks ago and now he’s trying to find a way back. Unfortunately, due to a newly instituted martial law over Ukraine, Kostia is stuck in Ukraine without a legal way out.

“Since I’m 22, and I’m a male, all males 18 to 60, are banned from leaving the country. And so, I cannot legally leave the country. And if I try, I’ll probably get captured and drafted,” Kostia said

New York state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. Friday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. However, will that even be possible considering the current situation?

Associate Professor of Political Science at RIT, Benjamin Banta said yes.

“They’re doing it right now. So far, it’s a trickle. It’s not a flood. But there are large centers set up in Poland, Moldova, Romania. Poland said that they’ll take in all comers, as many as it takes. And so that’s a positive sign,” Banta said.

Banta said the U.S. has a murky history with refugee intake but a potential Ukrainian refugee situation would likely be well received.

“In a tragic sense, in a kind of sick sense, one thing that makes me more hopeful that there’ll be some follow-through is Ukrainians are not brown and Muslim. Unfortunately, that for some countries is a motivating factor,” Banta said, “I would expect that even though the globe is kind of stretched thin on this, as tired of the refugee crises that keep broiling things, there’s an opportunity here for us to right ourselves as a country in the US or as a liberal alliance of states to remind ourselves why this regime exists. Hopefully, this is an opportunity for a crisis that’s going to allow countries to knock us out of some ruts that we were in on this kind of issue.”

If this situation does come to another refugee crisis, Banta estimates it would be six months or less until we start to see those effects locally.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester is accepting donations to send back home to help aid friends and family in any way they can. If you would like to donate, you can do so through the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union.