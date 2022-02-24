WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sound of bombs, tanks, and missiles have plagued Ukrainian cities as Russian forces make their way across the borders. A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun. The Rochester Ukrainian community is coming together to comfort one another as they receive devastating photos and videos from family overseas.

Oleg Lebedko is the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Rochester and has been advocating for the continuation of Ukrainian independence since Russia first started showing signs of attempted invasion. However, despite the effort, the invasion was unable to be stopped.

“My mother watched from her window more than 100 Russian tanks and armored vehicles on the road so they’re all worried about what will happen next,” Lebedko said.

Dennis Pavlyuk visits Ukraine often and has family and friends there. Many of them witnessed the violence and destruction onset by Russian invasion.

“It is important to speak our truth. And it’s important that our truth is heard. Because once you change the fabric of reality, you can’t get it back,” Pavlyuk said.



Roman Osipov is in the same boat. His cousins blowing up his phone with videos showing tanks and smoke billowing in the air.

“Who is going to hear the cry of those kids? Are we going to stop them? Is the United Nations going to? Is NATO? NATO was designed to go ahead and solve problems like this so what are we waiting for?” Osipov said, “Something has to stop because that innocent cry you hear, it could be at our doorstep tomorrow. The European doorstep, it could be in France, it could be anywhere.”

Kostia Lukyniuk was in Rochester just a few weeks ago, graduating from the Eastman School of Music. Now, he’s back home in Ukraine, where he woke up to graphic imagery in his homeland.

“I’ve seen videos and photos that are like really close to where I am. Very, very close,” Lukyniuk said.

Like many in Ukraine, Lukyniuk is trying to find a way out.

“I really do not want to be here,” Lukyniuk said, “I’m looking into the possibility for me to apply for some sort of asylum status in the U.S., since I’ve already been there.”

Lukyniuk said he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to do even that, fearing an embassy may not exist very much longer.

“It never should have happened and never should happen to anybody’s country. But unfortunately, it’s happening to my country,” Lukyniuk said.

Taras Yayko is the president of the Ukrainian Cultural Center board and said they are doing everything they can to help their families back home, including organizing funds for the Rochester community to donate to.

“We kind of feel helpless because we can’t do much but whatever little we can do, we want to make the greatest impact possible with our efforts,” Yayko said.

The community is accepting donations to send back home through the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union.