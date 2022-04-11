ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — As the war in Ukraine continues, The Little Theatre in Rochester is doing its part to take in donations for Ukrainians and use the power of film to show what people are going through.

The theatre held a screening for a Ukrainian Documentary screening called The Earth is Blue as an Orange. It shows how a single mom and her daughters manage to survive a life in the warzone of Eastern Ukraine.

Going inside the Donbas region, Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Tsilyk captures the trauma of war and transforms the images into art through cinematography by following a family who tries to keep their home safe as chaos unfolds around them.

“It’s difficult to say we will win because we already lost so many people,” Tsilyk said. “We have so many tragedies, but yes we will win because we are defending our land.”

Anyone who showed up with donations for the theatre to send the Ukrainian people received $2 off their ticket. Many in the audience have close ties to Ukraine, driving them to come to watch the film.

“It really brought me closer emotionally to what the people there are experiencing,” Michelle Dashevsky, whose family immigrated from Ukraine, said. “I thought it was beautifully done the way a mother and her children affected inter-generationally.”

“This woman was able to go into this family’s life and see them for who they are,” Casey Arthur of Rochester added. “She said it was very communal, they became a tribe cooking together, living together, eating together. When you have that kind of an authentic bond there is no desire to manipulate a story for a different outcome.”

Common donations viewers brought were sleeping bags, bathroom goods, and medical supplies.

After watching the terror of war Ukrainian families are facing up close, it motivated them to step up in other ways to assist people stuck in a war.

“What I think I will be paying forward is I understand there are a lot of refugees in Rochester now who have fled violence,” Arthur said. “I’m going to be treating them with rigorous dignity and with a lot more services I wouldn’t have considered before but do now after seeing this film.”

Iryna, who created this film, still lives in Ukraine with her husband who is defending the Kyiv. She said she still plans to document more family experiences as the war continues.

Another fundraiser was held this morning for Ukraine at the Owl House Restaurant. 50 local children submitted artwork explaining why they want world peace.

It included a raffle to raise money through the non-profit Maya’s Hope.