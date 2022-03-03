ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The battle in Ukraine rages on as Russian forces attempt to cut the country off from its sea ports. However, despite their efforts to close off Ukrainians from incoming goods, local Ukrainians in Rochester have managed to find a way in.

Nicole Jones is the Executive Director for InterVol, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting those in need to whatever materials they may need.

“I love what I do. I love to help people. So to be able to organize an effort like this, it means the world to me,” Jones said, “When I first heard about what was going on in Ukraine, I thought, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a large amount of refugees, and they’re going to need support.’”

InterVol is working with Rochester’s Ukrainian community to get personal care items for those in need. Many of whom fear for their family overseas whose lives are at risk, including Elena Dilai who is volunteering her time to help pack and sort donations.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have had to help Ukraine. But this time is of a magnitude most people can’t even comprehend and realize civilians are being killed. Children are being killed, hospitals are being bombed. This is inhumane. It’s not a war, it’s an execution of Ukrainian people. Seriously, people here don’t even see the half of it,” Dilai said, “God help Ukraine. I hope the world will help Ukraine. Ukraine can fight this war, but not alone.”

Dilai moved from the Ukraine over 28 years ago. Now, she spends her mornings making sure her family is still alive.

“They’re still alive, thankfully. But they’re scared. They sleep with sirens on they have to run to the basements and bomb shelters. I am scared. I am helpless but they are living this every single day,” Dilai said.

Dilai said there is not much the average person can do but they are doing everything in their power to help.

“Everything we do today here will be helpful for those who are running away, who are left without homes. Russia is bombing civilian buildings, civilian structures, hospitals, apartment buildings. People who had a home yesterday, don’t have it today. They don’t have basic necessities. They don’t have anything. So, whatever the community can give them, whatever we can ship to them and send them will be absolutely necessary,” Dilai said.

InterVol is collecting six main items:

Sleeping Bags

Underwear and Socks

Adult and Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toothbrushes

Medical Gloves

Donations can be dropped off at InterVol’s facility as well as these other locations:

Bishop Kearney High School (125 Kings Hwy. South, Rochester, NY 14617)

InterVol (100 Kings Hwy. South, North Entrance, Rochester, NY 14617)

McQuaid Jesuit High School (1800 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618)

Our Lady of Mercy High School (1437 Blossom Rd. Rochester, NY 14610)

Rochester Regional Health (Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave. Rochester, NY 14621)

Unit Hospital (1555 Long Pond Rd. Rochester, NY 15626)

Clifton Springs Hospital (2 Coulter Rd. Clifton Springs, NY 14432)

Newark Wayne Hospital (1200 Driving Park Ave. Newark, NY 14513)

United Memorial Medical Center (127 North St. Batavia, NY 14020)

St. Josaphat Church (940 E. Ridge Rd. Rochester, NY 14624)

Ukrainian Federal Credit Union (824 East Ridge Rd. Rochester, NY 14621)

Van Bortel (71 March Rd. East Rochester, NY 14445), (1338 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd. Macedon, NY 14502), (6327 Route 96, Victor, NY 14564), (4211 West Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14623)

WHAM 13 (4225 West Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14625)

Donations are being collected through Thursday, March 10th.