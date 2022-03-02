ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the recent invasion of Ukraine – you may be wondering if there’s something you can do to help out. Well, there is.

Vision Nissan is setting up donation centers at each of their 10 locations in Rochester through March.

Here you can contribute to the cause by providing money for Ukrainians.

The Vision Automotive Group is also donating a check of their own to the Ukrainian Cultural Center, in association with RocMaidan, a nonprofit organization providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“What’s going on over there is terrible, and it shouldn’t be happening. So if we can do a small thing to help., it’s a small drop in the bucket, but every little bit helps, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Finance Manager Andrew Hanushevsky said.

Vision Nissan says they are proud to join the world in standing with Ukraine.

“This is a really tough time for our community and seeing everyone come together in a way we’ve never seen before. I’ve been on the phone with some many different places and people we just appreciate the outpouring of love and support from from everyone,” Shipment and Media Coordinator Solomia Laba said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering you can find more information on RocMaidan’s website.