ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local non-profit organization RocMaidan is hosting a booth at the annual Polish Arts Festival on Saturday to help support people living in Ukraine.

The Polish Arts Festival is an event at the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church celebrating Polish culture with food, live music, raffles, and activities — and RocMaidan is at the event to spread their message and teach people how to aid in their mission.

The group was formed as a way to provide information, resources, and advocacy with federal, state, and local officials — after Russia’s attack began in February 2022, the group is focusing on providing medical aid and humanitarian relief to help those in Ukraine defend themselves.

RocMaidan will be at the festival on Saturday, August 6 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.