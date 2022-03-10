ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the war continues, orphans in Ukraine are trying to make it to their American host families.

Congressman Joe Morelle is calling on President Biden to expedite the process, and make it safer.

The letter to the president asks for the following to be addressed:

Grant these children new six-month B visas to return to the United States to stay with their host families.

Work closely with existing Ukrainian authorities to ensure the requisite travel authorizations are granted, and to implement a system to record the movements and locations of Ukrainian orphans.

Continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to find ways to expedite the international adoption process without compromising critical safety measures.

“Dozens of families in my community and hundreds across the country who are undergoing the already long and arduous process of adopting a Ukrainian child are now left in limbo, agonizing over the safety and well-being of their prospective children,” Morelle said. “My heart breaks for these families who are watching helplessly as their future children navigate dangerous war zones or evacuate to neighboring countries thousands of miles away.”

In the meantime, families like the one News 8 spoke to in Hilton, are not sleeping well and are incredibly worried.

Melissa Nowicki of Hilton is trying to adopt 11-year old Oleksii, who is in-and-out of Ukrainian bomb shelters.

“We are really, really hopeful we can have him home by fall, that would be our goal. But it depends on how fast paperwork processes and we have to have the funds,” Nowicki said.

She says the idea of waiting until the fall to see Oleksii’s face again, is scary right now.

“It is scary, definitely, but we have faith we will get through this process and he can be home with us,” she said.

Morelle says he’s calling on his colleagues to join him in sending this letter to the president. He is expected to send it Tuesday, March 15.