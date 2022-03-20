ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A world renowned violinist from Ukraine who use to live in Rochester teamed up with local bands to hold a fundraiser at a local restaurant to help certain people in his homeland.

There’s been many charities and fundraisers to send aid over to Ukraine but this time the cause was to raise money for new mothers and pregnant women who are stranded in Ukraine.

All the way from Ukraine, Kostia Lukyniuk performed virtually to give people a taste of how special Ukrainian music is.

Kostia used local connections with bands like “The Dawgs” to perform at Buntsy’s a local restaurant, while raffles, silent auctions, and pro-Ukriane merchandise was sold to raise the money.

Which will then be sent to him to distribute around his homeland.

“He’s on the ground there and what he sees is young mothers or pregnant women and small children are really affected deeply by this situation. So what we’re doing here is instead of working with a large organization, we’re working directly with him.” said The Dawgs bandmember Steve Ball.

The event convinced patrons like Grace Lubel it’s worth doing what they can to help Ukrainian mothers trapped in this war.

“I work at an O.B Unit and work with single moms and I see the support they have behind them is very special. Everyone being here is outstanding. I’m very proud to be part of it.” said Lubel.

On top of the auctions, raffles and t-shirts sold, Buntsy’s staff dedicated a portion of all drink sales and even their tips to add more money going to expecting and young mothers stuck in war.

Kostia has become a dear friend of ours playing here several time and we just have built up a relationship and friendship. What’s important to Kostia has become important to us so we reached out to him thinking this Is our way of saying thank you for what he’s done for us.” Owner of Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink, Dave Bunts said.

The event went on until 8:00pm. Organizers didn’t have a set goal on how much they wanted to raise but expect to get all silent auctions and merchandise sold to give as much as possible.