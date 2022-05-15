ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local restaurant and violinist teamed up for a fundraiser and tribute for Ukraine Sunday.

Nashville’s in Henrietta hosted a fundraiser called “Together We Stand With Ukraine” that features Ukrainian and Polish food, along with a tribute to Ukraine.

The event also features a performance via live video by Ukrainian violinist Kostia Lukyniuk, a recent graduate from the Eastman School of Music who returned home to Ukraine amid the invasion of Russia.

In a statement, a representative from Nashville’s said:

“If you know how Polish men and women had fought to keep the idea of Poland alive against all the odds. Then you will have no problem understanding why today, the entire nation of Poland has mobilized to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.”