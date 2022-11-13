WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A key victory in Ukraine driving back Russian forces has those of Ukrainian heritage around Rochester celebrating the progress and now plan to send donations from here right to the newly liberated area.

The City of Kherson was occupied by Russia’s army since March. Now that its people are free, Volunteers with the Ukrainian Culture Center Roc Maidan are hopeful the war can be won, but stress their homeland still needs help.

Since the war broke out, Oleg Lebedko, who immigrated from Ukraine in 1995 has been following every battle. He credits Ukraine’s progress for being unified in their cause against Vladimir Putin’s lies.

Showing that Ukrainian Army is organized and disciplined,” Lebedko said. “And Russia’s army is all based on lies. Basically, like the whole country is based on lies, the reporting and organization and discipline is not there anymore.”

After hearing the news Kherson was free, Lebedko is working to get back in contact with old colleagues he hasn’t heard from since the war began. Praying they’re ok.

“I tried to contact them when the war started and they just replied very briefly,” Lebedko continued. “After that, I couldn’t get in touch with them, so I’ll try to do it in the next couple of days. I hope they’ll be able to respond.”

With this latest victory in Kherson, Roc Maidan has directed its latest shipments to help the liberated city after it was packaged right here in Rochester. Among the cargo is 200 tactical backpacks filled with medical supplies and even dozens of hospital beds to support medical facilities shelled by the Russians.

“I don’t think we’re planning to stop,” Roc Maidan Co-Director Lyuke Pavluke told us. “Because you can see how much damage remains in Ukraine. So, our help what’s coming from Rochester community I’m sure is very important to Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

Within all that aid is also a postcard from elementary schoolers to motivate Ukrainians to never give up.

“They donated to us cards, handmade cards they made in art class,” Olya Szylo, a volunteer with Roc Maidan, said. “Then the teachers went and printed having every kid write a message that they’re standing with Ukraine.”

Those with Roc Maidan caution against any beliefs that the war is ending as Russia still occupies land across the river from Kherson and could shell the area at any time.

Roc Maidan accepts donations through PayPal, purchases off their Amazon page, or visit their website.