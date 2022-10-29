ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Guardians of Hope held a “packing party” on Saturday to send donations to Ukraine.

Organizers said people from all over Rochester donated items to the event to be packaged into “boxes of hope.” These boxes will be filled with practical and essential items — as well as fun items for the children of Ukraine.

According to Roman Moscvych, the project manager for Boxes of Hope, he and his family started Boxes of Hope 13 years ago, while adding that the project has blown up since then.

“The boxes of hope the way it started was, for the past 13 years our family has just been packing boxes to send out to children in need in other countries, and it’s just been growing from 50 boxes to 100 boxes to 300 boxes to 500 boxes, 600 boxes and just, today we’re all the way up to 2600 boxes,” Moscvych said.