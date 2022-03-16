POLAND (WROC) – On the ground in Eastern Europe, News 8 spoke with two local men working to deliver supplies to Ukraine and bring refugees into Poland.

Hilton resident Roman Bosak of the Ukrainian Relief Project, says he and his team, now in Poland, have a lot of relatives in Ukraine. He said being in America with the war raging bothered him, he knew he had to do something.

“After I spoke to my wife and she was able to tell me she’s alright with me leaving because she understood that’s going to bring relief and help to other people, that’s when I shared that with some of my friends,” he says.

The goal is to fund the journey of those fleeing, feed them, and get them to a place of refuge. “These refugees are hungry, they’re coming from there, wherever they’re coming from their hometown,” says Bosak.

He and his team of four others were able to secure a warehouse in Poland to ship food into Ukraine and another warehouse in Ukraine with vans and volunteers to bring those fleeing, into Poland. “I take my hat off to Poland and every other country that’s taking these people (in) who lost literally everything,” he says.

Cameron Knaub joined Bosak on this venture. He says they came to this mission with no itinerary, only objectives.

“Honestly, God just orchestrated our steps every step of the way. So that’s kind of how it went,” says Knaub.

Bosak said the journey has taught all of them a lot. “We’re so blessed in America that we have what we have. I’ll just leave it at that.”

The group also helped to facilitate adoptions of Ukrainian children. Both men are due to arrive back in the U.S. on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Relief Project was able to raise $150,000 in the last two weeks, set up through Guardians of Hope. To donate, click here.

