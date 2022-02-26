Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Rochester Saturday, to show support for the people of Ukraine.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans raised the Ukrainian flag over City Hall at 4:30 p.m., “in support of the people of Ukraine and in condemnation of the Russian invasion.”
More than 40,000 people of Ukrainian descent call the Rochester region home. Many have relatives in Ukraine.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has said New York is prepared to welcome refugees.
