Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Demonstrators gathered in downtown Rochester Saturday, to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans raised the Ukrainian flag over City Hall at 4:30 p.m., “in support of the people of Ukraine and in condemnation of the Russian invasion.”

City hall and @realmalikevans raises the Ukrainian flag in support of Ukraine. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ETd8QbOuLj — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) February 26, 2022

More than 40,000 people of Ukrainian descent call the Rochester region home. Many have relatives in Ukraine.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has said New York is prepared to welcome refugees.

Photo by Christian Garzone

Photo by Christian Garzone

Ukrainian flag goes up at #ROC city hall pic.twitter.com/bkmuxNc2Vd — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 26, 2022

Hundreds already in downtown #ROC in support of #Ukraine …demonstration starts at 4 on State Street in front of Federal Building pic.twitter.com/6ORjSvAZbZ — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 26, 2022

