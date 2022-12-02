UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The City of Utica has been helping refugees resettle for over 100 years, recently welcoming those displaced due to the war in Ukraine. Local organization the compassion coalition is just one of the many local organizations providing assistance.

“We giving them gift cards to the store we furniture bedding whatever resources we have we e making available to them,” said Mike Servello, Founder, and CEO of the Compassion Coalition.

Ukrainian refugees who are undocumented are currently unable to get work visas, struggling to start their new life.

“We contacted Senator Schumer’s office and they contacted the governor’s office because we will provide employment and help them find employment,” said Servello.

In addition to these efforts, The Compassion Coalition has donated containers of personal hygiene products, clothing, and food to refugees who have made their way to Poland, and Mike says they will continue to help.

“These are our friends and neighbors everyone needs to put yourself in the place of these people it’s our responsibility to help them and do everything we can to help them. we help everyone,” said Servello.