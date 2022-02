(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced a host of additional sanctions Thursday to punish Russia for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business. New export control measures could halt up to 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said.

Biden also announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO forces in the face of the Russian invasion.

This would comprise an armored brigade combat team of approximately 7,000 additional service members, a senior defense official told NewsNation.

Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or Russia’s energy sector.

Earlier this week, Biden announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs within Putin’s inner circle, declaring that Moscow had violated international law.

Britain said on Thursday it would sanction several Russian oligarchs and elites including Putin’s former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to hit the Russian elites with “massive and targeted sanctions,” saying she would put to EU leaders late Thursday a proposal that would target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

She said the sanctions, if approved, “will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” von der Leyen said.

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia started reverberating throughout the world.

Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday after Russia’s attack sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already affecting people and businesses around the world.

The S&P 500 sank 1.6% to continue its dismal early-year results. It’s now down almost 14% from the record high it set in early January.

European markets sank even more, with the German DAX down nearly 5%. Bond yields fell as investors sought safety and the price of oil soared toward $100 a barrel. The conflict could send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores everywhere.

Moscow’s stock exchange briefly suspended trading on all its markets on Thursday morning. After trading resumed, the ruble-denominated MOEX stock index tumbled more than 20% and the dollar-denominated RTS index plunged by more than one-third.

