ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the war in Ukraine continues, multiple sites are asking for donations to help the people impacted by the fighting. But how do you know your money or goods are actually going to the right place? The Better Business Bureau is warning there are sites out there using this conflict as an opportunity to scam people.

Melanie McGovern with the BBB says there are some charities out there looking for money and the funds probably aren’t going to help those who need it.

Do some research and give the BBB a call; see where that charity stands in terms of rating.

“A lot of crowdfunding pages have been set up, which are legitimate, but you don’t know where that money’s going after it gets to that point. So, that’s why we’re encouraging everybody to go to give.org, take a look at the charities that are boots on the ground, working for the Ukrainian cause, and then choose from there where you want to donate your money.”

McGovern says there are organizations out there that take funds and much of that can go to pay for other things like salaries of employees or overhead. Real charities she says, will let you take your time and won’t be pushy. McGovern says your money is just as good tomorrow as it is today; be wary of charities that call you asking to give them money urgently.

“Any reputable charity like I said, will wait to take your money, but if they’re pressuring you on the phone, you get an email, or a message on social media, that’s when you say, ‘hey let me check you out before I donate,'” she says.

Again, you want to ensure your donations go to people in and around Ukraine, who are helping to facilitate money and goods properly.

“The biggest thing to keep in mind is– you want to work with established charities that have done this type of work before. We know people are really good-natured and they want to set stuff up and they want to help, and that’s just our nature as human beings: we want to help. But if you want to help, you really want to make sure you’re working with organizations that have that experience and have the ability to do so,” she says.

McGovern also says be cautious of places accepting canned goods and clothing donations for Ukraine; she says it’s impossible for most of those items to actually make it to Europe.