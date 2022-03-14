ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Her parents fled the Nazis in World War II and now a local woman is trying to help as a new wave of displaced people as they flee Ukraine.

Deborah Haber and Casey Filiaci of DEEP Arts and Dave Marshall of the Blue Sky Project will head to Berlin, Germany this week to participate in a long-planned Symposium on the Displacement of Peoples Between Africa and Europe.

Haber and Filiaci will discuss their project “Moses Man: Finding Home” — a musical that tells the story of Haber’s parents. Marshall has been documenting their work for nearly a decade.

This will take place as Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country. Haber and Marshall discussed the trip and its timing Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We had planned this trip months and months ago,” Haber said. “We are going to take part in a conference in Berlin in association with Indiana University’s Gateway Berlin. As a matter of fact, the conference is about displacement and so this was planned a long time ago. My musical ‘Moses Man: Finding Home’ is about my parents’ displacement during the Holocaust and it just so happens that the situation in the world has caused the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis this century and we are going right in the midst of it. In my parents’ case, it was suddenly for them that they had to leave very quickly out of Vienna, Austria and their journey of displacement was nine years before they came into the United States — not knowing what each day will bring — which is exactly what is happening right now to the people of Ukraine.”

Marshall of the President and Producer for Blue Sky Project Films.

“We’ve been working on this project for about 10 years,” he said. “What has interested me as a filmmaker is following the process as Deb and Casey take this journey of creating a musical and it’s been a real evolution for them. As circumstances have changed in the world starting with Syria and now with Ukraine, they are absorbing that as artists and are expressing that material through the project. That, for me, is what I’m interested in as a filmmaker is how do artists reflect what’s happening historically and in a contemporary context — and bring those things together to create something that’s really quite moving.”

As part of this journey, Haber has started a fund with Indiana University called the Moses Man: Finding Home Berlin Fund. The goal is to help Ukrainians in Berlin who have been displaced by the war.

“We will be seeing refugees arriving as so what we are going to do is we are going to bring them funds, literally hand them funds to help them in any way that they need,” Haber said. “We’re very excited about that. If you would like to donate the way to do that is to go to the DEEP Arts website — deeparts.org — and you can see it right there. It will be right on the front page.”